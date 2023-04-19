Food hygiene ratings: How 24 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have fared in April so far
Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 295 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.
Read on to find out how 24 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in April so far.
