Food hygiene ratings: How 24 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville have fared in April so far

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 295 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.

Read on to find out how 24 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in April so far.

Nemrut Restaurant at 94 Albert Road, Southsea rated one by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on January 9. Owner Erhan Celij claims that the score does not reflect the hygiene of his restaurant and is instead due errors his business made in filling out paperwork.

1. Nemrut - 94 Albert Road, Southsea

Papa Johns Pizza at 2a London Road, North End, was given a hygiene rating of five by the Food Standards Agency after an assessment on March 21.

2. Papa Johns Pizza - 2a London Road

Casa De Castro, a cafe or canteen at 96a Albert Road, Southsea was given a score of two on March 1.

3. Casa De Castro Cafe - 96a Albert Road, Southsea

Marina Bar, in Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea was given a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on February 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Marina Bar - Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea

