Food hygiene ratings: How 46 eateries in and around Portsmouth fared in March including Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville
Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, 296 – or 73 per cent – of Portsmouth’s 408 restaurants, cafes and canteens have five-out-of-five hygiene ratings while just two are rated zero.
NOW READ: Southsea Play Cafe will be officially opening during the Easter holidays including its sensory room
Read on to find out how 46 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in March.
Page 1 of 11