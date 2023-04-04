News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 46 eateries in and around Portsmouth fared in March including Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, 296 – or 73 per cent – of Portsmouth’s 408 restaurants, cafes and canteens have five-out-of-five hygiene ratings while just two are rated zero.

Read on to find out how 46 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in March.

Golden Bridge, a Chinese takeaway at 143 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth was given a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

1. Golden Bridge

Golden Bridge, a Chinese takeaway at 143 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth was given a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: -

The Rose In June pub at 100-102, Milton Road, Portsmouth was graded three-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on January 26.

2. The Rose in June

The Rose In June pub at 100-102, Milton Road, Portsmouth was graded three-out-of-five by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on January 26. Photo: -

Another high scoring eatery was The Fleet Pub, 1 King Henry I Street, which was assessed on March 1 by the agency.

3. The Fleet

Another high scoring eatery was The Fleet Pub, 1 King Henry I Street, which was assessed on March 1 by the agency. Photo: -

Panini Junction at 7 Locksway Road, Southsea scored five-out-of-five, according to the Food Standard's Agency.

4. Panini Junction

Panini Junction at 7 Locksway Road, Southsea scored five-out-of-five, according to the Food Standard's Agency. Photo: -

