Former Gosport ferry Portsmouth Queen returns to her old stomping ground
A former Gosport ferry, which plied her trade across Portsmouth Harbour for four decades, has made a stopover on her old patch.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:23 pm
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:24 pm
The former Gosport Ferry Portsmouth Queen returned to Gosport today, on her way from Ramsgate to Guernsey.
The ferry, one of an identical pair with the Gosport Queen, was sold in 2016 to Absolute Charters and after being renamed London Queen was due to be refurbished into a party boat on the River Thames in London.
However, that plan did not materialise and she was sold again last year and is set to become a floating cafe in St Peter Port, Guernsey.
It’s thought she came into the harbour for some minor maintenance work.