Former Gosport ferry Portsmouth Queen returns to her old stomping ground

The former Gosport Ferry Portsmouth Queen returned to Gosport today, on her way from Ramsgate to Guernsey.

The ferry, one of an identical pair with the Gosport Queen, was sold in 2016 to Absolute Charters and after being renamed London Queen was due to be refurbished into a party boat on the River Thames in London.

The former Gosport Ferry Portsmouth Queen back today Picture: Tony Weaver

However, that plan did not materialise and she was sold again last year and is set to become a floating cafe in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

It’s thought she came into the harbour for some minor maintenance work.

The Portsmouth Queen when she was in service

Picture: Tony Weaver