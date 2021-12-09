Ron Allin, from Locks Heath, has just launched his OvenGleamers oven cleaning franchise covering Fareham and Gosport.

Ron is a former mechanical engineer who has worked all over the world in the oil and gas industries and was originally trained in mechanical engineering by the MoD (Navy). He was then initially employed on nuclear submarines before his career on the rigs.

As with any budding entrepreneur, Ron has had a varied career, full of challenges and opportunity but few will have experienced the peril of low-level air attacks in the Middle East, the threat of civil war erupting around them or even, being taken hostage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Allin who has just launched OvenGleamers an oven cleaning franchise covering Fareham and Gosport. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Ron has seen all of this, and having left his last position in the Ukraine as a maintenance superintendent, he saw a career with the national OvenGleamers franchise as an excellent opportunity to establish himself back on home soil with a solid business.

Ron, 65, said: ‘I have had a very varied career but the pandemic has given many of us pause for thought and I am keen to put down roots. I’ve run my own businesses before, in the car valeting industry and I understand the franchise model well from there. I am very technically minded and to be honest I hadn’t even considered a career cleaning ovens but the opportunity is actually very promising.

‘Let’s face it, nobody really relishes the task but when you know how to do it, with all of the right equipment and all of the tips and tricks I’ve picked up from my training with OvenGleamers, it is actually a very satisfying job. Plus, being my own boss, I now get to work the hours I want, where I want, so that is a big draw for me as it means I can still find time to continue my passion for wildlife photography.’

Ron Allin of OvenGleamers Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

SEE ALSO: Portchester florist manager at Knot Just Blooms celebrates earning top marks at the British Florist Association Industry Awards

Ron is married to Glenda, and they have two sons Charles, 35, and Alexander, 32, as well as a Cairn Terrier called Tinkerbell, said he’s pleased with how busy it’s been so far, especially with people booking oven cleans in preparation for Christmas.

Ron’s Fareham and Gosport OvenGleamers franchise is part of the national company which now has over 25 local franchisees.

OvenGleamers use local experts like Ron to provide a professional deep cleaning service of cooking appliances and are the only local oven cleaning company that does not use harmful chemicals within the home.

Ron Allin has launched OvenGleamers, an oven cleaning franchise covering Fareham and Gosport. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)