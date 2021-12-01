Havant firm Kerdos International to host glamourous black-tie ball for Portsmouth charity Spark Community Space

Havant-based firm, Kerdos International is hosting an exclusive black-tie ball to raise money for Spark Community Space – a charity that helps people around the city and beyond who are struggling to integrate into society and find their ‘spark’.

The event will take place on June 10, 2022 and will consist of live music and entertainment enjoyed over a three-course meal, with all profits being handed over to Spark to support it in its journey into its forever home.

There will also be an auction, with a number of premium items up for grabs, such as sports memorabilia and more.

Joseph Sadler, CEO of Kerdos International (second in on the left), with the Spark Community Space team.

The firm is hoping to raise around £5,000 through the ball, which is being held at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The charity’s founder, Becky Simmons, started the charity in late 2020 and has been working hard ever since to raise funds and find a suitable location for its base, which will be a combination of a retail shop and café.

The team decided on Spark as a charity they’d like to support, after one of the team’s family members were positively affected by the work Becky is doing through it.

Malcolm Lloyd, chief operating officer said: ‘Seeing the work that Spark is doing and knowing how much it had supported our team member’s family, it was a no-brainer to choose it as one of the charities we’d be supporting throughout the year.

‘Becky and her team make people feel like they’re someone and that they have a purpose in life. They all work hard and deserve the support because they’re really positively affecting peoples’ lives. They need help from companies like ours.

‘Whether they’re already in their forever home or they’ve found it and need help keeping it going, we hope that our support will really make a difference.’

The business is also raising money to donate towards Spark’s staff Christmas meal to allow the volunteers to celebrate Christmas and reward themselves for their work over the last year.

Malcolm said: ‘If anyone is interested in donating towards the Christmas meal, please do get in touch with us as we’re encouraging businesses in the area to pledge just £20, which covers one person’s meal. The volunteers have been working really hard and some have come really far on a personal level from volunteering, so it’s important they’re rewarded for their work.’