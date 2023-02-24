Allan Marks took over the White Lion in Soberton in the Meon Valley in 2013 following an 18-year career in the Royal Navy. He now runs the Hampshire pub as a franchisee of Admiral Taverns.

Allan said: ‘Working in such a brilliant community pub for the past 10 years has been absolutely fantastic. I am very grateful to everyone that has been a part of the journey so far and visited the pub, as well as my wonderful team who have been a great support. I cannot wait to see what is to come in the future and meet many more amazing people.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having never planned for a new life as a landlord, Allan has spent the last decade trying to create ‘the perfect country pub’ to fit its rural village surroundings.

Landlord Allan Marks has spent the last decade running a traditional country pub in Soberton, Meon Valley.

Admiral Taverns business development manager Nick Lawson added: ‘I would like to congratulate Allan on such an amazing accomplishment and reaching this milestone. He has taken the pub from strength to strength and is loved by the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At Admiral we’re committed to working with dedicated licensees who strive for brilliant pubs within their communities and Allan is a great example. We cannot wait to see what Allan has to offer in the years to come.’

The White Lion aims to provide an ‘active social hub’ as well as providing lagers, ciders, ales and locally-sourced food cooked on-site.