Former naval sailor celebrates 10 years as landlord of The White Lion in Soberton, Hampshire
A former sailor has celebrated 10 years of serving pints as landlord of a ‘traditional countryside pub’ in rural Hampshire.
Allan Marks took over the White Lion in Soberton in the Meon Valley in 2013 following an 18-year career in the Royal Navy. He now runs the Hampshire pub as a franchisee of Admiral Taverns.
Allan said: ‘Working in such a brilliant community pub for the past 10 years has been absolutely fantastic. I am very grateful to everyone that has been a part of the journey so far and visited the pub, as well as my wonderful team who have been a great support. I cannot wait to see what is to come in the future and meet many more amazing people.’
Having never planned for a new life as a landlord, Allan has spent the last decade trying to create ‘the perfect country pub’ to fit its rural village surroundings.
Admiral Taverns business development manager Nick Lawson added: ‘I would like to congratulate Allan on such an amazing accomplishment and reaching this milestone. He has taken the pub from strength to strength and is loved by the local community.
‘At Admiral we’re committed to working with dedicated licensees who strive for brilliant pubs within their communities and Allan is a great example. We cannot wait to see what Allan has to offer in the years to come.’
The White Lion aims to provide an ‘active social hub’ as well as providing lagers, ciders, ales and locally-sourced food cooked on-site.
Admiral Taverns has more than 1,600 pubs in its network and is one of the largest chains in the UK.