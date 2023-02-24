Ace Rewcastle died last month after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia while on holiday in Barbados. He was eight years old when he died on January 14.

Ace Rewcastle's coffin is carried into St Mary's Church in Fratton today Picture: Sarah Standing

Ace's procession, which featured eight white horses and three supercars, started in Allaway Avenue in Paulsgrove before heading past Medina Primary School, where heartbroken pupils said a tearful farewell to their friend.

Handmade flower arrangements could be seen inside the carriages as they passed the school, including one arrangement that looked like McDonald's fries.

From there, the procession went into Portsmouth and along to the church, where the Rev Canon Bob White led the service.

With prior permission from the family, The News was allowed inside to cover the funeral.

Father Bob said: 'We come together to give thanks for Ace's life, to commend him as he goes to God's eternal and loving care, and to support one another. We reflect on Ace's life and the memories he shared with us.'

After a reading of Psalm 23, there was a period of reflection with music from the Gospel Keynotes Choir. As people reflected, the midday sun shone through the southern windows of the church.

The congregation then heard family tales about how Ace went from being a 'perfect baby' to a fun-loving and adventurous child. He loved Spider-man and all things Marvel, enjoyed learning and made lots of friends at school.

For an eight-year-old he was also well-travelled, having been abroad on multiple occasions - including to Mexico, where he swam with dolphins.

Through the reflection, his mum Amber said: 'I would like everyone to take comfort in the fact that although Ace was very poorly, he never knew just how poorly he was.'

According to the family, Ace - a Pompey fan and goalkeeper himself - received calls and video messages from Portsmouth players in his final days, and was apparently buoyed by the idea that he might have become a celebrity.

When the funeral concluded, Green Green Grass by George Ezra was played as the casket and family departed the church, before doves were released in the church garden.

After the service, family and close friends went to Kingston Cemetery for a private committal, while others went to the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier in Southsea.