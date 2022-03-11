Terence Carvalho has left his role as general manager at Southsea restaurant and hotel, Becketts, ending his 15-year-long hospitality career, with 14 of those years spent in management roles.

Since joining the team in 2019, Terence has seen celebrated many wins and seen some changes at the Bellevue Terrace venue.

Over the last two years, Becketts has bagged 11 awards, despite being fully closed during the lockdowns.

Terence Carvalho

Terence appeared on the popular Channel 4 programme, Four in a Bed, representing the hotel, which allowed the venue to see a spike in popularity, positioning Terence as an ambassador for the city.

The venue has also been featured in ITV News and other media publications.

Terence thanked the team and owners for the constant support.

He said: ‘I want to say a massive thank you to all of you for all your support during my tenure at Becketts. Every single one the team has grown so much, not just professionally but also into incredible young people. I feel extremely privileged to have had them as my final hospitality team. We shared many laughs, tears and even occasional floods! You've all got a special place in my heart and I love you all very much.

‘Of course, I couldn’t have got myself and the team to where we are without the owners, Jason and Soraya, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities they gave me and I wish them all the success in the future of both Becketts, and The Mansion at Coldeast.’

Becketts was the first restaurant in the city to adopt ‘bottomless brunch’ – a dining option where you can eat breakfast meals accompanied by an unlimited amount of prosecco.

Since then, and as the brunches became more popular across the city, Terence dropped them and focussed on providing a more upmarket and high-end dining offering.

Terence said: ‘Becketts is well known for its high-end food, which is all cooked by the head chef, Jack Sancherey-Evans, and his team. I believe that during the last two to three years we really refined the offering and the whole team has made it the success that it is today.’