Southsea restaurant Becketts to star on Channel 4 programme Four In A Bed

Becketts Southsea

Restaurant, bar and B&B Becketts, in Bellevue Terrace, is due to appear on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed from October 18.

The venue’s general manager, Terence Carvalho took part in two weeks of filming in November last year, when he stayed at and reviewed three other venues across the south coast.

The show sees four hotel and B&B owners enjoy overnight stays at each other’s venues, before rating them and deciding whether or not they would pay full price for their stay.

Becketts in Southsea is marking five years in business. Pictured is general manager Terence Carvalho.

The venues are rated on their cleanliness, hosting ability, breakfast and sleep, before guests make a payment based on what they feel their stay was worth.

The hotel with the highest payment percentage at the end of the week is crowned the winner.

Terence, who this month is celebrating his second year as Becketts’ general manager, is hoping that the show will shine a light on the venue and will bring more people to Southsea.

He said: ‘Filming Four in a Bed was an experience in itself and was one of the most exciting parts of 2020 for me.

‘Becketts has thrived throughout the pandemic – even with being fully closed for months, so hopefully the show airing will help it continue to grow even further and gain even more recognition.

‘Since arriving at Becketts, my goal was to launch us into the spotlight. I felt we’ve done that in Portsmouth but I wanted to generate some nationwide attention. We’ve appeared on BBC News a couple of times but to appear on a flagship show on Channel 4 for Four In A Bed is another level.

‘We wanted to showcase our hotel but also the amazing restaurant and bar the owners built here. Hopefully this will not only generate even more recognition for Becketts but also for Portsmouth as a city. Portsmouth is a city I’m very proud to be from and I’ll do everything I can to ensure our city continues to thrive.’