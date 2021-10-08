Friends fans rave about Home Bargains 'cute' new pyjamas

FRIENDS fans couldn’t be more excited about Home Bargains newest product.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:56 pm
Home Bargains. Picture: Home Bargains

The retailer is selling pyjamas based on the extremely popular and beloved sitcom.

Costing £9.99 the set includes a top and bottoms branded with the logo of Friends.

Posting on Instagram, Home Bargains said: ‘'How you doin'?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Shoppers go wild for Home Bargains 'genius' new Christmas product

‘We have brand new Friends Pyjamas in stores and online now, could they BE any cuter?’

The retailer also teased that other Friends themed products would be available in the near future.

The post continued: ‘Keep an eye out for more Friends products coming to stores soon.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth restaurant offering 'once in a lifetime' chance to try gold tomahawk steak

Home Bargains’ Friends pyjamas are available both in store and online.

Fans have been raving about the PJs since the retailer shared the post online.

One person replied: ‘These are cute.’

Another wrote: ‘ooo love them.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Home BargainsFriends