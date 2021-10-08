Home Bargains. Picture: Home Bargains

The retailer is selling pyjamas based on the extremely popular and beloved sitcom.

Costing £9.99 the set includes a top and bottoms branded with the logo of Friends.

Posting on Instagram, Home Bargains said: ‘'How you doin'?

‘We have brand new Friends Pyjamas in stores and online now, could they BE any cuter?’

The retailer also teased that other Friends themed products would be available in the near future.

The post continued: ‘Keep an eye out for more Friends products coming to stores soon.’

Home Bargains’ Friends pyjamas are available both in store and online.

Fans have been raving about the PJs since the retailer shared the post online.

One person replied: ‘These are cute.’

Another wrote: ‘ooo love them.’

