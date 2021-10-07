Shoppers go wild for Home Bargains 'genius' new Christmas product

The season music might not yet be playing through the speakers and the halls aren’t being decked just yet, but the festive products are already starting to appear on the shelves.

From tubs of Lindt chocolates that will be perfect to devour on Boxing Day to snow globe gin and advent calendars.

But Home Bargains have stepped up the game with its latest Christmas product.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Bargains. Picture: Keith Woodland (020219-25)

The retailer is selling a sleigh serving board for £5.99.

It is available instore and online.

The serving board has already gone down a treat with Home Bargains customers on social media.

The post shared by Home Bargains on Instagram this week. Picture: Home Bargains via Instagram

After the retailer shared an image of the product on Instagram, people were quick to rave about it.

One person wrote: ‘How lovely is this?’

Another said: ‘Need this in our lives.’

One commented: ‘This is genius.’

A person said: ‘How cute is this.’

You can purchase the sleigh serving board on Home Bargains website here right now.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.