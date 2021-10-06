Relentless Steak and Lobster House in Port Solent will be serving up gold covered tomahawk steaks from Friday.

But once they are gone, they are gone.

Each of the steaks and covered in 24 carat gold leaf and weigh 1.2kg.

Here is the gold tomahawk steak. Picture: Relentless Steak and Lobster House

They are served with with any two sauces, two sides and truffle French fries – all for £120.

In a post on Facebook, Relentless point out that the dish is ‘£510 cheaper than London’ in a reference to the opening of social media star chef Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in Knightsbridge which made headlines last week for the price of its steaks.

The Port Solent restaurant continues: ‘In stock this Friday, book now!!

‘Once in a life time experience. Limited stock.’

You can book to try the gold tomahawk steak by calling 02392 324812.

