Caroline Neville, 40, wowed the judges at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 with her brow work so much so that she came home with two trophies – one for the best brows in the South East and the second one for the best brows nationally.

The mum of two set up her business after enduring a difficult few years after the birth of her children, who are now nine, and she wanted a career that would fit around her family life.

She said: ‘I have just built my business up around the children for the last six years and I am now fully booked most of the time – I honestly cannot believe that I even won. It was a total shock.

Caroline Neville has won a regional and national award for her brow business. Pictured: Caroline (right) with her award and (left) with her husband and twins.

‘we went to the awards and I won the regionals and after dinner, they announced the winners for the national award and I bloomin won, I couldn’t believe it, I was so shocked but super grateful. It has been a bit of a whirl wind.’

After being made redundant at her former job, Caroline saw her life turn upside down when her twins were born very prematurely and were in and out of hospital with complications.

It was only when they turned two and ‘graduated’ from paediatrics that Caroline could consider finding a job that she loved and that worked for her lifestyle – and she did.

Caroline, whose business is home-based, initially offered a range of services including tanning and lash extensions but she found that her brow work took off and she secured herself a loyal clientele.

She decided to specialise in her eyebrow work and now, after six years of growing her business, she has taken home two awards at the Birmingham event.