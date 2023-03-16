Southsea nail salon shortlisted in UK Hair and Beauty Awards
The owner of a small nail salon in Southsea has express delight after her business was shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Minna Kay nails, a hair and beauty business located in Castle Road, has been nominated as a finalist in the best gel nails category of The UK Hair and Beauty Awards which celebrates the industry in an attempt to support both small and large businesses by exposing them to new opportunities on social media, regardless of their financial status.
Minna said: ‘Never have I ever dreamed about having a beauty salon or being in the beauty industry at all. I have never even had my nails done before. The whole thing just started because of shattered dreams, a broken heart, and a joke.
‘In my life, I travelled a lot and never seemed to settle. I also never knew who I would like to be ‘when I grow up’. I started off with a degree in business and ended with another one in graphic design. So I guess, I get to do a little bit of both now. Managing my little business and designing beautiful nails.’
Having overcome many obstacles to get where she is now, Minna wants to use her life experiences to help inspire her clients, and felt that was what sets her apart from the other finalists.
‘Most of the nail technicians have been dreaming of about choosing this path. Not me! I feel like I have been chosen. I do not take my luck for granted and I do my very best every day. Not only do I do my best gel nails but I also encourage my clients to change their lives just how I changed mine. There are so many women in their thirties or forties stuck in the job they hate. My goal is to inspire and help them prove it to themselves that it can be different.’
Minna was full of admiration for those in Ukraine who continue to work through the war in the industry.
She added: ‘I am inspired by nail techs and beauticians that work in reopened Ukraine salons. They inspire me because they are so brave and strong, united. They express the defiance and sends a message to all the people out there.’