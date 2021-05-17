After months of lockdown, pubs and restaurants across the country are now able to open their indoor seating as part of the next step in the government’s pandemic roadmap.

Jacqui Unal, also known as Betty, is the owner of 19 Fourteas Tea Rooms, which has been serving teas and cakes to customers at its West Street premises for the past eight years.

She said that the tea rooms have seen a quiet reopening day.

Jacqui Unal, owner of the 19 FourTeas Tea Rooms in Havent, inviting customers inside after Covid 19 restrictions were relaxed allowing people to eat inside cafes again. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Jacqui said: ‘We’ve traded for about 12 weeks over the last year, which is depressing.

‘I’m nervous about the future because you don’t know what is going to happen. I think people are still scared to come out.’

Fiona Brown and her mother Violet Graham visited 19 Fourteas Tea Room this morning, where they are regulars.

Fiona Brown and her mother Violet Graham pictured in the 19 FourTeas Tea Rooms in Havant after lockdown restrictions were relaxed allowing inside dining and hugs. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Fiona said: ‘We love it here, we’ve been coming regularly to sit in the garden.’

Violet added: ‘It’s marvellous to be able to go inside, brilliant.’

Over on Market Parade, Adam Altunatmaz, owner of Station Cafe, has been welcoming customers back to the business’s inside seating area.

He said: ‘It’s not really busy but hopefully we’ll be alright.

From left: Adam Altunatmaz, owner of Station Cafe, with Paul White, a regular at the cafe. Picture: Emily Turner

‘It’s the first day - I don’t think people are feeling confident yet.’

Paul White, who has been a regular at Station Cafe for around 10 years, said that he is pleased to be back.

He said: ‘It’s nice to see people. The breakfast here is really good.’

Over the road, Melanie Hutson, manager at the Karma cafe, said that she had a quiet morning.

Melanie Hutson, Karma manager, at the cafe today (May 17). Picture: Emily Turner

Melanie, who has worked at the cafe since it opened in 2019, said: ‘We used to have our regulars but I think the weather today is affecting it.

‘We have been busy prepping, getting our menus ready.

‘We've added lots more to the menu, salads, stuffed potatoes, hot dogs, breakfast muffins, along with all the originals, paninis and sandwiches.’

Also on Market Parade, The Pantry is a new cafe offering breakfasts, toasties, and jacket potatoes.

Julie Hewitt, owner, said: ‘As we are a new business, we couldn’t get any grants, but fortunately we’ve been able to open.

From left: Hayley Carter and Julie Hewitt at the newly opened Market Parade cafe The Pantry. Picture: Emily Turner

‘We’re really excited, people have been in having breakfast.

‘Hopefully it keeps happening and they like the food!’

The Pantry is offering roast dinners on Sundays with two or three course options.

Julie added: ‘We want the roast dinners to be fresh like your nan and mum would make, with veg that didn't come out of ice and big Yorkshire puddings so you feel like you've eaten.’

Hayley Carter, Julie’s daughter, is one of the five team members at The Pantry.

She said: ‘I’m excited to get everyone in. When the sun comes out we’ll be fine.’

