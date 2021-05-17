Havant’s arts and heritage centre is now welcoming visitors back to its museum, cafe, and shop.

Although The Spring’s team has been busy throughout the pandemic, today is the first time in five and a half months that visitors have been able to come inside the building.

The Sadler Gallery, the main room at the entrance to the centre, would usually house an exhibition, but due to social distancing, this space has been left open with some tables and chairs for visitor seating.

Director of The Spring Sophie Fullerlove with the mural. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

A bright, colourful new mural created by Bristol-based theatre, set and puppetry designer Molly Hawkins is now greeting visitors as they step through the door.

Covering two walls in the gallery, the mural was painted during the course of a week by Molly and her assistant Theo.

Molly said: ‘It was a delight to be invited to collaborate to create a vibrant mural, to celebrate the moment they open their doors to the public again. I took joy in bringing aspects of the heritage of Havant to the walls of The Spring, incorporating elements from their museum collection.

‘It will be interesting for the public to work out which aspect of my design relates to which part of their local history.

‘My work aims to bring joy to public spaces. Playing with geometric shapes, patterns and vivacious colours, I hope to transform locations to ignite a positive feeling.’

Images within the mural, such as a camera and a train, represent items held in The Spring’s heritage collection.

Sophie Fullerlove, the centre’s director, said: ‘We wanted something really bright and bold to welcome people back in. We’re really pleased with it.

‘We’ve got a job to do in supporting our community, supporting and building connections.

‘The Spring as an organisation hasn’t been closed, we’ve been holding discussion groups, book groups, and recently we hosted performances that were given over the phone.

‘We’ve got 106 volunteers and have been contacting them every week, keeping people going.

‘We also have a specially commissioned poem by a performance poet, which was written to mark a year of being closed.’

Painting the mural in the Sadler Gallery. Picture: James White photography

Live events will be returning to the centre in future weeks.

Sophie added: ‘I’d like to thank our core funders, the Arts Council, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Hampshire County Council, and Havant Borough Council, for all their support.’

The Spring is currently hosting the Signs of Solidarity exhibition, which is celebrating Havant’s community lockdown heroes.

Amy Stone, audience development manager, said: ‘It’s so nice to be back as we’ve all been working from home.

‘We’ve seen some of our regulars - we’ve got lots of loyal supporters.

‘We created the mural because we wanted something bright to welcome people back. Molly, the artist, worked with our heritage collection to create the design, and was inspired by what’s in our museum space. It really brightens up the space.

‘People have been connecting with their local areas through the pandemic and this museum can help them learn more about what they’ve seen on their walks.’

The mural will be on display until July, when the Annual Open Exhibition will then be installed.

