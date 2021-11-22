Claire’s Floristry is running a charity campaign that uses selfies to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

Owner Claire Lester initially set up an autumnal selfie station, complete with a handmade scarecrow and lots of autumn floral décor at the start of September.

She encouraged passers-by to take a selfie with the seasonal set up, in return for a donation to Stop Domestic Abuse.

Although the selfie station was initially introduced as just a temporary bit of fun for people to take part in, she has decided to keep a similar set-up as a permanent part of her shop to continue supporting the charity.

Over the winter months she will bring in a giant snowman, which will be handmade by her mum, with Christmassy blooms and greenery.

Claire said: ‘Lots of people pass us by on the school run every morning and come along and snap a quick picture with the set up and I ended up getting a few donations, so I decided to keep it and rotate it on a seasonal basis so people can keep coming and getting new pictures with their little ones.

‘I love the way the charity that I’ve gone for allows me to choose what the money donated will be used towards, like a party for the children. It’s such an important cause that’s close to my heart so I’m glad to be supporting it.’

The mum-of-one recently revamped her shop, which is run out of a converted caravan on her parents’ driveway in Maylands Road, Havant, decorating the van and giving the business a new, modern feel.

She has also put a strong focus on becoming more environmentally conscious and now stocks eco-friendly gifts, such as cards with seeds embedded within then, ‘bee bombs’ and handmade children’s clothing made out of cut-offs and remnants by Claire’s mum.

She has also ditched the plastic flower wrap and swapped it for paper in all of her arrangements.

She chooses to only stock products from small independent businesses and a portion of the profits from the gifts go to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

Claire is the preferred florist for Portsmouth Football Club.

For more go to clairesfloristry.co.uk