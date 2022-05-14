Here's how you can get a free lunch from Taco in Portsmouth this weekend

Taco Bell is giving away Crunchy Tacos from 12pm to 2pm at its restaurant in Commercial Road today and tomorrow.

Residents will be able to pick up a Seasoned Beef or Black Bean Crunchy Taco worth £1.29 for free, no strings attached.

The fast food chain says that its Taco Swap campaign ‘seeks to awaken the nation to more exciting lunchtime meals’.

Taco Bell is giving away free lunch in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: ‘Following the success of our first-ever global marketing campaign last May, we’re excited to build on this momentum with the hope of giving consumers another reason to consider Taco Bell as their mealtime go-to.

‘In true Taco Bell fashion, our hope is that Taco Swap brings our customers in for a crunchy, craveable taco when they’re looking to break free from the everyday.’

Pictures from Commercial Road this lunchtime show that there were no lines outside the Taco Bell restaurant – so you won’t have to worry about getting stuck in a long line.