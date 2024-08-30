Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A supermarket giant has struck a deal with a DIY store chain to transform its Fareham location into a new shop.

Sainsbury’s is planning to purchase the Homebase store in Collingwood Retail Park, Newgate Lane. Nine other locations across the UK in “key target locations” will be purchased, with plans to convert them into new supermarkets and create 1,000 jobs.

The supermarket group said it expects to complete the deal to buy the leasehold stores next month. Sainsbury’s said the plan will cost around £130 million in investment, including buying the leases and its spending fitting out the new stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Homebase store at Collingwood Retail Park in Newgate Lane, Fareham, is set to be sold to Sainsbury's so it can be transformed into a supermarket. | Google Street View

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The converted shops will add a total of around 235,000 square feet to Sainsbury’s’ supermarket trading space. It added that the first of these shops is expected to open as a supermarket next summer, with plans to complete all the conversions by the end of 2025.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of the supermarket group, said: “Sainsbury’s food business continues to go from strength to strength as we push ahead with our Next Level Sainsbury’s plan. We have the best combination of value and quality in the market and that’s winning us customers from all our key competitors and driving consistent growth in volume market share.

“We want to build on this momentum which is why we are growing our supermarket footprint. Our ambition is to be customers’ first choice for food and these new stores will showcase some of the best that Sainsbury’s supermarkets have to offer to even more communities around the country.”

Questions have been raised over the future of Homebase amid the sale. As reported in The Guardian, managing director Damian McGloughlin wrote to suppliers on Thursday to say it was trading “behind where we planned to be” and would begin an “active sale process” to seek new investment next week. Mr McGloughlin told suppliers that the sale of 10 stores formed “part of our longer-term plans to transform Homebase and return to profitability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guardian said Homebase workers at risk of redundancy will be guaranteed an interview with Sainsbury’s. Homebase’s parent group, HHGL, fell £85m into the red in the year to January 2023, after gaining a profit of nearly £56m a year in the year before - sales fell by 11 per cent to £701m. The Sainsbury’s expansion comes five years after it closed 15 supermarkets and dozens of Argos stores