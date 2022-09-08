Hoopers milkshake and sandwich bar is coming to Gosport in October
HOOPERS milkshake and sandwich bar will be celebrating its opening next month.
Hoopers milkshake and Sandwich Bar, which is located at 95 Forton Road, Gosport, will be opening on October 3 at 9am and will be welcoming guests to attend the celebration.
The milkshake and sandwich bar, which is owned by Christopher Hooper, is a family run business which is set to offer a range of delectable goodies.
The building, which used to be Tillys Treats, has had a complete refurbishment which has included all walls being plastered, new kitchen facilities, new paintwork, a new milkshake making area, a new sign and a range of decorative accessories.
The refurbishment has cost the family approximately £6,000, and they are all extremely excited to embark on this new venture.
Katie Hooper, part of the family business, said: ‘We are opening the business mainly to provide something for the children in the family for when they are older so they have something ready made.
‘We are all really excited about the opening, it has been a lot of hard work but it will be worth it.’
The family have decided to also offer beef dripping chips, which will be freshly made on-site.
Katie added: ‘We are going to do beef dripping chips because we have not found anyone in the county that does them.’
The business will also be offering freshly made cakes and cookies from Piping Pirate which offers a range of sweet treats.
The family are welcoming everyone to the grand opening, which will see Caroline Dinenage in attendance, next month where there will be free milkshakes and cakes to try.