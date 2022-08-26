Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will need to complete the challenge in under 20 minutes, and in that time they need to eat a six patty burger, fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, all washed down by a milkshake of their choice.

Anyone that completes the challenge will get their meal for free and those that want to take part in the tasty trial will be able to give it a shot from August 26 to August 27.

Koop + Kraft have launched their new six patty burger for customers to take on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will the winners receive the meal for free, but they will also have their photograph hung in the wall of fame to cement their calorific victory.

George Purnell, owner of the restaurant, said: ‘At Koop, our main thing is our burgers, so what better way to celebrate the beauty of the burger than by loading six patties into a bun and challenging people to finish it.

‘I expect there will be a few people who try and fail, but I think a few people will be able to complete it. If you’re thinking of coming down this weekend and taking it on, I’d strongly advise against eating for a good few hours beforehand, it’s a lot harder than it looks.’