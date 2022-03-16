The closures will affect around 400 staff members as the lender states that fewer than 50% of its customers use its branch network.

The banking giant said that the shift towards online and mobile banking has accelerated since the start of the pandemic back in 2020.

This is the second bout of closures since HSBC announced in January 2021 that they would close 82 branches for similar reasons.

HSBC will close 69 branches across the UK.

HSBC said that it hoped to redeploy staff affected by the closures to other roles within the company and within 15 miles of their home.

Once the stores close, the lender will be left with 441 UK branches with only 96 branches offering a full range of services in large towns and cities.

172 cash service branches will offer access to cash alongside basic counter services, with 173 counterless branches using self-service technology.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: ‘The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.

‘Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

‘Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

‘We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

‘This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.’

HSBC said the move was part of a wider ‘transformation programme’ which will see it launch community pop-ups, new self-service machines and digital support for customers.

The group will also refurbish branches in key locations, which it said will enable the bank to better support customers’ digital banking needs.

Here's a list of branches that will be affected and dates of closure:

-City of London: 19 July-Westfield Stratford City (London): 19 July-New Bond Street (London): 19 July-Cambridge, Hills Road: 21 July-Moorgate (London): 21 July-Angel Islington (London): 21 July-Gloucester Road (London): 26 July-Monmouth: 26 July-Perth: 26 July-Hammersmith: 28 July-Merry Hill: 28 July-Woking: 28 July-East Grinstead: 2 August-Peckham: 2 August-Farnham: 2 August-Beaconsfield: 4 August-Street: 4 August-Lymington: 4 August-Sidcup: 9 August-Thame: 9 August-Hoddesdon: 9 August-Birmingham, Harborne: 11 August-Uckfield: 11 August-Londonderry: 11 August-Leyland: 16 August-Omagh: 16 August-Borehamwood & Elstree: 16 August-Golders Green: 18 August-Stowmarket: 18 August-Eltham: 18 August-Wellingborough: 23 August-Amersham-on-the-Hill: 23 August-Bishop Auckland: 23 August-Ashby-de-la-Zouch: 25 August-Woodbridge: 25 August-Thornbury: 25 August-New Malden: 1 September-Hartlepool: 1 September-Keynsham: 1 September-Pinner 6 September-Dewsbury: 6 September-Barking: 6 September-Newmarket: 8 September-Billericay: 8 September-Beckenham: 8 September-Sidmouth: 13 September-Burgess Hill: 13 September-Daventry: 13 September-Strood: 15 September-Nottingham, West Bridgford: 15 September-Ellesmere Port: 15 September-St Annes-on-Sea: 20 September-Ringwood: 20 September-Pontefract: 20 September-Ilkeston: 22 September-Petersfield: 22 September-Whitehaven: 22 September-Hampstead, High Street: 27 September-Inverness: 27 September-Wandsworth: 27 September-Manchester, Didsbury: 29 September-Bristol, Whiteladies Road: 29 September-Shirley: 29 September-Herne Bay: 4 October-Manchester, Trafford Park: 4 October-Cardiff, Canton: 4 October 2022-Falmouth: 6 October-Bootle: 6 October-Kingston: date TBC

