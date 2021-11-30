Around 150 roles will be cut – but staff will be offered alternative jobs.

It comes as the banking giant said more customers are now using online banking.

TSB will have 220 physical branches left by the end of 2022, and this is the country's seventh-largest branch network in the UK.

TSB plans to close 70 bank branches across the UK next year.

There are numerous TSB banks in Hampshire which include TSB Portsmouth in Arundel Street, TSB Southampton in Above Bar Street and TSB Romsey in Market Place Street.

These branches will not be facing closure.

It has been two years since TSB set out plans to scale back its branch network but due to the effect the pandemic has had on banking in-store, the changes are happening sooner.

TSB said there is 'no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels' with nine in 10 transactions now being made online and 90 per cent of mortgage appointments are now video calls.

TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: ‘Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.‘These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

‘They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.

‘And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.’

The bank has ensured that 90% of their customers will still be within 20 minutes of a branch.

The full list of bank closures include:

Aylesbury - April 19,2022

Bath - June 15, 2022

Bermondsey - April 27, 2022

Bishop's Stortford - May 26, 2022

Bromley - May 18, 2022

Bury St Edmunds - May 26, 2022

Camberley - May 5, 2022

Cambridge - April 20, 2022

Carolgate - May 24, 2022

Cleveleys - June 8, 2022

Colchester - May 31, 2022

Coldside - April 13, 2022

Cirencester - June 14, 2022

Denton - May 17, 2022

Ealing - May 5, 2022

Eastbourne - May 17, 2022

Ellon - April 19, 2022

Exeter - June 21, 2022

Forfar - April 14, 2022

Forres - April 27, 2022

Fort William - April 20,2022

Frodsham - June 22, 2022

Garston - June 9, 2022

Gateshead -May 10, 2022

Gillingham - June 15, 2022

Greenwich - April 28, 2022

Harlesden - April 28, 2022

Horsham - May 12, 2022

Kirkintilloch - April 28, 2022

Lanark - April 27, 2022

Longbridge - June 28, 2022

Louth - May 24, 2022

Magdalen Street - June 28, 2022

Maidstone - May 10, 2022

Market Hill - June 16, 2022

Maryport - May 10, 2022

Melton Mowbray - June 1, 2022

Morden - May 11, 2022

Morecombe - June 7, 2022

Nelson - May 18,2022

Newbury - June 7,2022

Newton Aycliffe - May 3, 2022

Northallerton - May 3, 2022

Ossett - May 17, 2022

Oxford - June 7, 2022

Redcar - May 4, 2022

Redditch - June 2, 2022

Romford - May 31, 2022

Ross-On-Wye - June 22, 2022

Rushden - April 21, 2022

Sherwood - June 29, 2022

Shrewsbury - June 28, 2022

Solihull - June 1, 2022

Southend-On-Sea - June 2, 2022

Stranraer - April 28, 2022

Sutton - May 26, 2022

Swaffham - May 24, 2022

Taunton - April 12, 2022

Thornbury - June 9, 2022

Thurso - April 21, 2022

Tunbridge Wells - May 19, 2022

Uxbridge - May 4, 2022

West End - May 4, 2022

Weston-super-Mare - June 23, 2022

Wilmslow - June 14, 2022

Wimborne - April 13, 2022

Winsford - June 21, 2022

Woodseats - June 15, 2022

Worcester - June 21, 2022

Yeovil - April 12, 2022

TSB plan to add 10 pop-up branches to replace some of the banks, which adds to the 41 that have already been established in the UK.

Bank staff working at the pop-up branches are encouraged to help customers to get into online banking.

TSB has also promised extra support for vulnerable customers who will be hit by the closures.

The TSB branch locator tool is currently down on their website but customers can pay in and take money out of their accounts in Post Office locations across the UK.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron