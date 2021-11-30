Full list of TSB bank closures as bosses announce 70 branches will shut across the UK
Bosses at TSB are set to close 70 branches across the UK.
Around 150 roles will be cut – but staff will be offered alternative jobs.
It comes as the banking giant said more customers are now using online banking.
TSB will have 220 physical branches left by the end of 2022, and this is the country's seventh-largest branch network in the UK.
There are numerous TSB banks in Hampshire which include TSB Portsmouth in Arundel Street, TSB Southampton in Above Bar Street and TSB Romsey in Market Place Street.
These branches will not be facing closure.
It has been two years since TSB set out plans to scale back its branch network but due to the effect the pandemic has had on banking in-store, the changes are happening sooner.
TSB said there is 'no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels' with nine in 10 transactions now being made online and 90 per cent of mortgage appointments are now video calls.
TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: ‘Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.‘These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.
‘They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.
‘And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.’
The bank has ensured that 90% of their customers will still be within 20 minutes of a branch.
The full list of bank closures include:
Aylesbury - April 19,2022
Bath - June 15, 2022
Bermondsey - April 27, 2022
Bishop's Stortford - May 26, 2022
Bromley - May 18, 2022
Bury St Edmunds - May 26, 2022
Camberley - May 5, 2022
Cambridge - April 20, 2022
Carolgate - May 24, 2022
Cleveleys - June 8, 2022
Colchester - May 31, 2022
Coldside - April 13, 2022
Cirencester - June 14, 2022
Denton - May 17, 2022
Ealing - May 5, 2022
Eastbourne - May 17, 2022
Ellon - April 19, 2022
Exeter - June 21, 2022
Forfar - April 14, 2022
Forres - April 27, 2022
Fort William - April 20,2022
Frodsham - June 22, 2022
Garston - June 9, 2022
Gateshead -May 10, 2022
Gillingham - June 15, 2022
Greenwich - April 28, 2022
Harlesden - April 28, 2022
Horsham - May 12, 2022
Kirkintilloch - April 28, 2022
Lanark - April 27, 2022
Longbridge - June 28, 2022
Louth - May 24, 2022
Magdalen Street - June 28, 2022
Maidstone - May 10, 2022
Market Hill - June 16, 2022
Maryport - May 10, 2022
Melton Mowbray - June 1, 2022
Morden - May 11, 2022
Morecombe - June 7, 2022
Nelson - May 18,2022
Newbury - June 7,2022
Newton Aycliffe - May 3, 2022
Northallerton - May 3, 2022
Ossett - May 17, 2022
Oxford - June 7, 2022
Redcar - May 4, 2022
Redditch - June 2, 2022
Romford - May 31, 2022
Ross-On-Wye - June 22, 2022
Rushden - April 21, 2022
Sherwood - June 29, 2022
Shrewsbury - June 28, 2022
Solihull - June 1, 2022
Southend-On-Sea - June 2, 2022
Stranraer - April 28, 2022
Sutton - May 26, 2022
Swaffham - May 24, 2022
Taunton - April 12, 2022
Thornbury - June 9, 2022
Thurso - April 21, 2022
Tunbridge Wells - May 19, 2022
Uxbridge - May 4, 2022
West End - May 4, 2022
Weston-super-Mare - June 23, 2022
Wilmslow - June 14, 2022
Wimborne - April 13, 2022
Winsford - June 21, 2022
Woodseats - June 15, 2022
Worcester - June 21, 2022
Yeovil - April 12, 2022
TSB plan to add 10 pop-up branches to replace some of the banks, which adds to the 41 that have already been established in the UK.
Bank staff working at the pop-up branches are encouraged to help customers to get into online banking.
TSB has also promised extra support for vulnerable customers who will be hit by the closures.
The TSB branch locator tool is currently down on their website but customers can pay in and take money out of their accounts in Post Office locations across the UK.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.