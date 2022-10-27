Executive Greg Joswiak declared iPhones and other small electronics will now have to have a USB-C charging port.

This is different to the bespoke chargers currently being given to customers.

iPhones will be seeing a major change in the EU. Picture: Getty Images.

The European Parliament voted in favour of new rules earlier this month which aim to tackle e-waste and simplify purchases for consumers.

This requires all mobile phones, tablets, cameras and other small devices sold in the EU to have a USB-C charging port by 2024.

Mr Joswiak said the company had ‘no choice’ but to comply.

Speaking to Sky News at the Wall Street Journal technology conference in California, he said: ‘Obviously we'll have to comply, we have no choice.’

He suggested the company is not entirely pleased with the decision, arguing it will increase e-waste as current customers have different charging ports.

There will be no use for the old cable after the change.

Mr Joswiak thinks ‘the approach would've been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive’.

Many of Apple’s other devices support USB-C cables. The iPhone is the only major smartphone not to use one.

There is no specific timeframe for when the change will be introduced.

Mr Joswiak said any changes will be dictated by EU. He refused to comment when asked if Apple will only add the USB-C port to phones sold in Europe.

It is unlikely the change will take place in the UK.

