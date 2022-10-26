Sherlock’s in Clarendon Road had faced significant opposition to its plan for new 1am closing times on Fridays and Saturdays, with people living nearby warning the bar was already 'pushing rules beyond the limit'.

As a result, the sub-committee, which considered its decision for almost 90 minutes, agreed to allow a midnight extension on Fridays and Saturdays for alcohol sales but rejected the request for music to be played after 11pm.

Richard Peckham and Debbie Moorhead from Sherlock's Bar in Southsea

Councillor Stuart Brown, its chairman, said the application had been considered 'very carefully'.

'The sub-committee listened very carefully to residents' concerns and has balanced those concerns against the interests of the business,' he said. 'In doing so, it has had to determine the extent of the impact of the proposed variation might have.

'The sub-committee has had to take account of the fact that no representation has been received from the police and therefore the inference being that their expert, professional position is that the proposal is not considered likely to undermine the crime and disorder licensing objective.'

It has also ruled that the bar's outdoor seating area cannot be used after 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen objections were submitted to the council raising concerns about the proposals, including one from council environmental health officer Richard Maidment.

He said the bar was in a 'potentially sensitive location' and that multiple complaints had been made about noise and the behaviour of some of its customers.

In a letter, he said the ‘the premises licence should reflect the timings of the planning permission’ which enforces an 11pm closing time.

Residents of the area said there were regular issues with customers fighting, loud music and people urinating in their gardens with some having to wear earplugs to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbour Andy Cook said people felt 'intimidated' and were scared to walk outside their homes.

'There's a refusal to accept accountability [from the bar owners],' he said. 'Complaints have been ignored or met with hostility.

'The rules have been pushed beyond the limit and I have no trust or confidence that that won't continue to be the case with extended hours.'

Bar owner Richard Peckham admitted there was a 'problem' and that he wanted to address it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'We are trying to run a professional business,' he said. 'This is our livelihood and our income.

'We have a 10-year lease for this premises and we would not want to jeopardise this by actively trying to annoy our neighbours or licensing. We want to work with them because we have a wonderful opportunity to put up a vibrant and successful business.'

He said the bar would have a senior member of staff manning the door and that its management already attends regular Pubwatch meetings.

Mr Peckham also offered to take a Security Industry Authority course but the sub-committee said this was 'disproportionate' for the size of the venue and the financial cost it would place on the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cllr Brown recommended the bar clarify its policies to have better systems in place to manage customers.