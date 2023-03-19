Owner Salman Reagar, 37, said footfall and online orders have massively increased since news of the award broke. He said he is thankful to new customers making their way from across the city to try their food.

Batman Grill in Locksway Road, Southsea, has been buzzing with customers since it won an accolade at the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. Picture: Alex Rushworth.

He told The News: ‘It feels amazing to win. we’ve been so busy since it went out last week in the paper. Friday’s and Saturdays have been very busy. Our customers are so important to us so we’re happy to see so many people here.’

The takeaway specialises in serving a delicious range of Turkish food. Kebabs made from indulgent lamb doner, chicken shish and other meats, as well as a variety of combination plates.

When asked about the best dishes on the menu, Reagar was quick to recommend the shop’s specials. ‘We love the Batman special,’ he said. ‘It’s a mix of everything. You get lamb shish, chicken shish, lamb and chicken doner and a variety of salad.’

Batman Grill in Locksway Road, Southsea. Picture: Alex Rushworth.

Batman Grill is a family-run business. The majority of their customers are locals, families, and football supporters who travel to busy matches at Fratton Park during weekends. Mr Reagar said the family pride themselves on using ‘high quality ingredients and providing good customer service.’

The grill is open seven days a week – between 3pm and 11pm – and orders can be placed on JustEat.