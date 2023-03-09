Batman Grill in Locksway Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Batman Grill, in Locksway Road, took home the TURTA prize in the customer satisfaction category. The best and most innovative Turkish food institutions were highlighted at the inaugural ceremony on February 21.

Industry figures, nominees and politicians gathered at the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons. Restaurants were nominated for their excellence, craft, delicious food and hospitality.

Musa Akan, TURTA awards spokesperson, said: ‘There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise. It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients.

‘The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year. The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, winning this award at the first ever ceremony is a huge achievement and the winners should be proud.’

Batman Grill serves a mouth-watering selection of lamb donner kebabs, chicken shish kebabs, combination plates and other cuisine. The TURTA awards were established to showcase the most talented chefs, delicious meals and the most skilled staff at local Turkish establishments across the UK.