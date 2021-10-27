John Lewis. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The ‘Let Life Happen’ TV spot debuted earlier this month.

However, John Lewis and Partners has now announced that it will be pulling the advert after it was labelled ‘potentially misleading’.

In the commercial a young boy struts around the house causing all sorts of havoc including smearing paint on the walls, throwing glitter in the air and plenty more – to promote the company’s new home content insurance.

The advert also featured Steve Nicks Edge of Seventeen as its soundtrack.

But John Lewis have now had to pull the advert because the Financial Conduct Authority considers its contents to be ‘potentially misleading’

In a post on social media, the retailer said: ‘You may have seen our ‘Let Life Happen’ advert for our new home contents insurance offering which ran between 11 and 27 October 2021.

‘This advert has been withdrawn because the Financial Conduct Authority considers the content to be potentially misleading and could cause customers to be confused about John Lewis’ new home content insurance offering.

‘This was absolutely never our intention.

‘The ‘Let Life Happen’ John Lewis home insurance advert was created to show a joyful depiction of a young actor getting carried away with his performance, oblivious of the unintentional consequences of his actions.

‘We would like to clarify that accidental damage cover is available as an add-on to John Lewis’ new home contents insurance product and only covers accidental (not deliberate) damage.

‘We have decided to contact every customer who purchased our new home contents insurance cover from 11th October to 31st October to confirm they understood these points and are happy with their purchase.’

