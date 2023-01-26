L&V Baby Attire currently sells clothing for both day-to-day life, as well as important events in a child’s life including dresses and suits for baptisms, christenings and holy communions.

Lesley will be getting the keys for the new site next week, and she is hoping that she will be able to have her official opening day on April 1.

Lesley Gofton in front of her shop in Leigh Park back in 2020. Picture: Mike Cooter (240621)

She said: ‘When I took this shop on people said you’re too old and things like that but I just wanted something to do. I haven’t got great health but actually being in the shop has given me a sense of purpose.

‘Obviously, I opened during Covid and my motto is if we can survive that then we can survive anything.

‘It has been brilliant and hopefully Cosham will be the same – if not better.’

The Cosham branch will be run by Lesley and the Leigh Park branch will be managed by her son, Vinnie, who, she said, has been supportive of her following her dream and helping her get there.

She added: ‘He has been so supportive as have all of my family, but he has been the one that has been shoulder to shoulder with me’

The grand opening, which will be on April fools day, will have a balloon artist in attendance for youngsters and there is set to be a number of discounts.

The site is much bigger than her pre-existing shop, and she said that it will give her the opportunity to get more creative with the way that she displays her clothes.