The Repair Cafe has been helping people in Portsmouth for the past five years.

The Portsmouth Repair Cafe plans to move from its North End premises in the next couple of months and is seeking funding to host ‘DIY tools, kitchen appliances, camping gear, party supplies, sports equipment and more’ for communal use.

Founder Clare Seek is in discussions with Cascades shopping centre to secure a permanent home for the operation – currently run as a monthly ‘pop-up’ session - and is confident that the plans will soon come to fruition.

Left: A travel cot was donated by one of the project's supporters. Right: A satified customer with her newly fixed radio at a pop-up 'Repair [email protected] event.

Clare said: ‘The nature of a repair cafe is people bring in their stuff - and its electricals, fabric, toys, bikes - all different kinds of things. If we can’t help you fix your drill, there’s often no commercial avenues. The only option really for you at the minute is to buy one or have a friend that you might borrow from, but most people in the city just don’t seem to have those contacts or feel a bit nervous about asking.

‘Obviously with the cost of living crisis it's brilliant to be able to borrow things rather than have to borrow things rather than have to buy them and store them and look after them yourself.’

Clare hopes to raise a total of £40,000 this year to cover costs like buying and maintaining goods, insurance, software for an online catalogue, volunteer expenses and potentially employing a manager. A yearly membership a will cost £1 to make it accessible to as many people as possible, with suggested donations also welcomed.

Pictured: Founder Clare Seek celebrates The Portsmouth Repair Cafe first birthday in 2019. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The group has released a ‘wish list’ of items it hopes to lend out, spanning angle grinders to chocolate fountains. Alongside tools and gardening equipment, donations so far include a travel cot and a ‘massive apple press’.

Clare added: ‘We’ve been getting donations from people out of garages, under kitchen cupboards and that kind of thing.

‘We really think it is a project that is brilliant for the city. We’re looking at more projects that ultimately help reduce waste, carbon, materials and bring people together learning new things.’