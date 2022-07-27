Several locations will be shutting their doors this year and next.

One of them, a Lloyds branch in Bishop’s Waltham, will no longer be available to customers on January 24, 2023.

The group reported a six per cent fall in half-year profits to £3.7 billion, after setting aside £377m amid the rising cost of living and an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.

Several closures of Lloyds and Halifax branches have been planned. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

They added that £95 million of its half-year impairment charge was due to a weaker economic backdrop in the UK as soaring inflation affects consumer spending.

Despite the economic downturn, the bank raised its full-year outlook across performance measures, raising the share price by 4 per cent this morning.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn said: ‘While the world has changed significantly since February, our strategic focus remains clear and disciplined.

‘Our strong financial performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and customer relationships, and has enabled us to enhance guidance for 2022.’

Full list of Lloyds and Halifax branch closures:

Lloyds - Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022

Lloyds - Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022

Lloyds - Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022

Lloyds - Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022

Lloyds - Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022

Lloyds - Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022

Lloyds - Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022

Halifax - Birmingham, Colmore Row - 25/01/2023

Lloyds - Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023

Lloyds - Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022

Lloyds - Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023

Lloyds - Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022

Lloyds - Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022

Lloyds - Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023

Lloyds - Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022

Lloyds - Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023

Lloyds - Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023

Halifax - Coleraine, Londonderry - 10/01/2023

Lloyds - Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022

Halifax - Dorking, Surrey - 22/11/2022

Lloyds - Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022

Lloyds - Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023

Halifax - Hitchin, Hertfordshire - 10/11/2022

Lloyds - Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023

Lloyds - Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022

Lloyds - Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023

Lloyds - London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022

Lloyds - London, Earl's Court Road - 08/11/2022

Lloyds - London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022

Halifax - London, High Holborn - 16/11/2022

Lloyds - London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022

Lloyds - London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022

Halifax - London, Tottenham Court Road - 01/12/2022

Lloyds - Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023

Lloyds - Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022

Lloyds - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022

Lloyds - Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022

Halifax - Mitcham, Merton - 22/11/2022

Lloyds - New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022

Lloyds - New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022

Halifax - Newry, Armagh and Down - 08/11/2022

Lloyds - Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022

Lloyds - Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022

Lloyds - Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023

Halifax - Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 24/11/2022

Lloyds - Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022

Lloyds - Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022

Halifax - Retford, Nottinghamshire - 28/11/2022

Halifax - Ripon, Yorkshire - 14/11/2022

Lloyds - Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022

Halifax - Ruislip, Hillingdon - 07/12/2022

Lloyds - Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022

Lloyds - Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022

Lloyds - Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022

Lloyds - Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023

Halifax - Stowmarket, Suffolk - 07/11/2022

Halifax - Stroud, Gloucestershire - 30/11/2022

Halifax - Tiverton, Devon - 29/11/2022

Lloyds - Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022

Lloyds - Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023

Halifax - Warminster, Wiltshire - 01/11/2022

Lloyds - Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023

Lloyds - West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022

Halifax - Whitchurch, Shropshire - 17/11/2022

Halifax - Windsor, Berkshire - 06/12/2022