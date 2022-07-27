Several locations will be shutting their doors this year and next.
One of them, a Lloyds branch in Bishop’s Waltham, will no longer be available to customers on January 24, 2023.
The group reported a six per cent fall in half-year profits to £3.7 billion, after setting aside £377m amid the rising cost of living and an increasingly uncertain economic outlook.
Several closures of Lloyds and Halifax branches have been planned. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.
They added that £95 million of its half-year impairment charge was due to a weaker economic backdrop in the UK as soaring inflation affects consumer spending.
Despite the economic downturn, the bank raised its full-year outlook across performance measures, raising the share price by 4 per cent this morning.
Chief executive Charlie Nunn said: ‘While the world has changed significantly since February, our strategic focus remains clear and disciplined.
‘Our strong financial performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and customer relationships, and has enabled us to enhance guidance for 2022.’
Full list of Lloyds and Halifax branch closures:
Lloyds - Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022
Lloyds - Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022
Lloyds - Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022
Lloyds - Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022
Lloyds - Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022
Lloyds - Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022
Lloyds - Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022
Halifax - Birmingham, Colmore Row - 25/01/2023
Lloyds - Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023
Lloyds - Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022
Lloyds - Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023
Lloyds - Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022
Lloyds - Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022
Lloyds - Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023
Lloyds - Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022
Lloyds - Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023
Lloyds - Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023
Halifax - Coleraine, Londonderry - 10/01/2023
Lloyds - Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022
Halifax - Dorking, Surrey - 22/11/2022
Lloyds - Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022
Lloyds - Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023
Halifax - Hitchin, Hertfordshire - 10/11/2022
Lloyds - Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023
Lloyds - Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022
Lloyds - Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023
Lloyds - London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022
Lloyds - London, Earl's Court Road - 08/11/2022
Lloyds - London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022
Halifax - London, High Holborn - 16/11/2022
Lloyds - London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022
Lloyds - London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022
Halifax - London, Tottenham Court Road - 01/12/2022
Lloyds - Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023
Lloyds - Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022
Lloyds - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022
Lloyds - Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022
Halifax - Mitcham, Merton - 22/11/2022
Lloyds - New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022
Lloyds - New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022
Halifax - Newry, Armagh and Down - 08/11/2022
Lloyds - Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022
Lloyds - Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022
Lloyds - Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023
Halifax - Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 24/11/2022
Lloyds - Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022
Lloyds - Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022
Halifax - Retford, Nottinghamshire - 28/11/2022
Halifax - Ripon, Yorkshire - 14/11/2022
Lloyds - Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022
Halifax - Ruislip, Hillingdon - 07/12/2022
Lloyds - Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022
Lloyds - Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022
Lloyds - Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022
Lloyds - Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023
Halifax - Stowmarket, Suffolk - 07/11/2022
Halifax - Stroud, Gloucestershire - 30/11/2022
Halifax - Tiverton, Devon - 29/11/2022
Lloyds - Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022
Lloyds - Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023
Halifax - Warminster, Wiltshire - 01/11/2022
Lloyds - Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023
Lloyds - West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022
Halifax - Whitchurch, Shropshire - 17/11/2022
Halifax - Windsor, Berkshire - 06/12/2022
Lloyds - Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire - 06/12/2022