Branches of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland will be removed from high streets across the UK this year.

In total, 60 businesses will shut their doors.

One of them is the Lloyds Bank in Swanwick, on Middle Road.

Lloyds branches in Swanwick, Chandlers Ford, and Lyndhurst are among 60 planned closures across the UK. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.

Customers can no longer use the branch from July 21.

Other closures which will take place in Hampshire include Lloyds branches in Chandlers Ford and Lyndhurst.

These businesses will close on June 30, and July 14 respectively.

A full list of branches disappearing from the high street, and when they will shut, can be found below:

Lloyds Bank

Aylesbury Gatehouse – July 26.

Beaconsfield – June 29.

Birmingham Temple Row – September 15.

Bolton Westhoughton – August 1.

Bradford Thornbury – August 11.

Buckingham – September 20.

Chandlers Ford – June 30.

Chipping Campden – August 10.

Colchester St Johns – June 30.

Cottingham – September 20.

Edgbaston – September 21.

Knutsford – July 6.

Liverpool Woolton – July 7.

Lyndhurst – July 14.

Marlow – July 13.

Morriston Swansea – August 4.

Oxford Summertown – July 21.

Poulton-le-Fylde – August 3.

Rushden – June 28.

Shanklin – July 26.

Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant – July 28.

Smethwick – August 11.

Swanwick – July 21.

Tiptree – July 25.

Halifax

Abingdon – June 29.

Beaconsfield – July 28.

Beccles – July 5.

Belfast Shaftesbury – June 28.

Bideford – July 6.

Devizes – July 27.

Doncaster Market Place – September 19.

Dunstable – July 11.

Finchley Central – July 12.

Halifax Commercial Street – September 19.

Margate – July 18.

Morriston – July 18.

Penge – August 10.

Totton – July 19.

Wokingham – July 20.

Worcester Park – July 20.

Yeadon – July 25.

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen 201 Union Street – September 14.

Alness – July 27.

Brechin – August 2.

Broxburn – August 9.

Carluke – June 27.

Clarkston – July 4.

Dunblane – July 7.

Dyce – July 5.

Edinburgh Barnton – July 13.

Edinburgh Shandwick – July 13.

Forres – July 11.

Glasgow Riddrie – August 9.

Innerleithen – August 4.

Kirkcudbright – August 3.

Lockerbie – August 8.

Selkirk – August 8.

Shotts – August 15.

Stromness – August 17.

Troon – September 21.

