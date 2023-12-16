Look inside brand new Farmfoods store which opened in Cowplain replacing Lidl - in pictures
Farmfoods in 33A London Road, Cowplain, started welcoming customers this morning after an opening date announce was made earlier this month. Job adverts for store managers had been listed prior to the opening.
Store manager Clare Membry has got her staff until full gear ahead of the launch – making sure the shelves are filled and everything is operational. Residents have been excited for the opening after losing a previous supermarket.
The new discount store used to be a Lidl but the German retailer announced it would be moving out of Cowplain in May this year.
A spokeswoman previously told The News: “We first opened our store on London Road over 20 years ago and unfortunately, it’s no longer fit for purpose.” Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell previously said that he plans for every household to have access to a Lidl, eyeing up further expansion plans.