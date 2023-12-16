A frozen food giant has finally opened its doors to much anticipation today.

Farmfoods in 33A London Road, Cowplain, started welcoming customers this morning after an opening date announce was made earlier this month. Job adverts for store managers had been listed prior to the opening.

NOW READ: Opening date announced for Cowplain Farmfoods

Store manager Clare Membry has got her staff until full gear ahead of the launch – making sure the shelves are filled and everything is operational. Residents have been excited for the opening after losing a previous supermarket.

The new discount store used to be a Lidl but the German retailer announced it would be moving out of Cowplain in May this year.

A spokeswoman previously told The News: “We first opened our store on London Road over 20 years ago and unfortunately, it’s no longer fit for purpose.” Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell previously said that he plans for every household to have access to a Lidl, eyeing up further expansion plans.

1 . New Farmfoods store Pictured - Store Manager Clare Membry with her team Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . New Farmfoods store A new Farmfoods store opened on Saturday morning in Cowplain, replacing the recently closed Lidl store. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . New Farmfoods store Pictured - Store Manager Clare Membry Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . New Farmfoods store Pictured - The new store is stocked and ready to go. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales