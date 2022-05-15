People with a sweet tooth can find The Cookie Queen in the High Street, Cosham.

It opened yesterday, with owner Gemma Daysh, of Paulsgrove, having started out selling her baked goods at market stalls.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit The Cookie Queen yet and want to know what to expect, take a look in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

The Cookie Queen opened yesterday (May 14) on Cosham High Street, and queues of people lined up out the door to sample New York style stuffed cookies, and cookie pie slices. Gemma Daysh, the business owner, estimates hundreds of people visited the bakery. Picture: Gemma Daysh.

