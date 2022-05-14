The Cookie Queen in High Street, Cosham, celebrated its grand opening today.

Owner Gemma Daysh, of Paulsgrove, started baking New York style stuffed cookies at home before selling them at market stalls.

But now she is celebrating the opening of the new bakery in Cosham.

On Facebook, The Cookie Queen’s official account wrote: ‘Hope to see you soon! The bubbles are in the fridge chilling and the doors open at 10am, if you’ve got your sights set on certain things I’d get here early before they all fly off the cookie counter

‘Cannot wait to show Portsmouth what The Cookie Queen has to offer! Wahooooo.’

Speaking to The News prior to The Cookie Queen’s opening, Ms Daysh said: ‘The business is really starting to boom, and there is huge excitement around it.

‘I can’t wait to get it open, and the messages from people asking about it have been constant.