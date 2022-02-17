It is expected that ‘extremely strong’ winds will cause ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions’ on Friday.

The Met Office has issued the red weather warning for parts of the south west and Wales.

It is in place from 7am to noon tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a 'rare' red weather warning.

Portsmouth and Hampshire are not covered by the red warning, but an amber weather warning remains in place.

That warning is in place from 3am to 9pm – and it is feared it could cause power cuts and property damage.

The warning reads: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Uprooted trees are likely. Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties.’

