May Day bank holiday is set to take place on Monday, May 2 this year.

Supermarkets all over the country will be operating different opening hours as a majority of people enjoy the three-day weekend.

There will only be one bank holiday in May this year as the UK is set to have a four-day weekend in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here's the full list of supermarket opening times for May Day 2022.

It is important to note down when your local supermarket is open on May Day in case you forget any bank holiday necessities.

We have put together a list of the May Day opening hours for all the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.Here is everything you need to know:

What are the supermarket opening times in Portsmouth?

A majority of supermarkets will be open at their usual times on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary on May 2 so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.Tesco

The supermarket has stated that their opening hours will vary on May Day and advises customers to check in-store.The opening times for Tesco stores on May 2 are as follows:Superstores: 8am to 6pmExpress stores: 7am to 11pmExtra stores: 8am to 6pm.

Tesco advises customers to use their store finder to check the opening times for their local store.

Aldi

Aldi will be operating different opening times in both of its Portsmouth stores this bank holiday.The supermarket will be open from 8am to 8pm on May 2.Aldi encourages customers to use the Aldi store finder to check their local store's opening hours.

Lidl

Store opening times may vary due to location and Lidl advises customers to use its store locator to double-check their opening hours.

The Lidl opening hours on May 2 are 8am to 8pm.

AsdaOpening times at Asda will vary on May Day.

The supermarket will be open from 7am to 8pm on May 2.Asda recommends that customers should check their local store’s opening times on the Asda store locator tool before they travel.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's will be operating shorter opening times on the May bank holiday.

The supermarket will open from 8am to 8pm on May 2.Sainsbury’s has asked customers to check their local store's opening times by using their store finder.

MorrisonsMorrisons advises customers to check store opening times before they travel via the Morrisons store finder.The supermarket will be open from 7am to 8pm on May 2.

Waitrose

The supermarket will be operating seasonal opening times on the May bank holiday.

On May 2, Waitrose will be open from 9am to 5pm.