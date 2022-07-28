McDonald’s have confirmed that Monopoly will be returning in 2022.

Customers will be queueing out the door for their chance to win a whole host of prizes.

Here is all you need to know about McDonald's monopoly. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

Here is all you need to know:

When does it launch?

McDonald’s have confirmed Monopoly will launch in September of October this year.

They have yet to confirm an exact launch date, but a spokesman told The Sun that the price pool will be ‘bigger than ever’.

There are several prizes on McDonald's monopoly. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

How does it work?

The competition, launched in 2005, is similar to the classic board game.

Customers collect game pieces when they buy McDonald’s products that quality for the competition.

This includes colour co-ordinated road names and railway stations.

Stickers are found on the packaging of the food you buy.

Monopoly pieces represent a tile on the board, which you can pick up for free in any restaurant, or online through the McDonald’s website and app.

How do you collect your freebies?

When a customer collects a colour co-ordinated set, they will be given a prize.

They can also receive ‘instant wins’, which allows people to claim food and other gifts immediately.

These instant prizes can be redeemed at any McDonald’s restaurant.

You have to hand the token over when you make an order.

Game pieces can also be cashed in at touch screen kiosks in store, or on the app, by entering the 12 digit prize code.

You need to give pieces to a staff member when you collect your meal.

How long does it run for?

The promotional campaign usually lasts for six weeks.

Last year, McDonald’s monopoly ran between August 25 and October 5.

Have the list of prizes been released yet?

The prizes for 2022 have yet to be released.

Last year’s biggest prizes include £100k in cash, an Ibiza villa or UK getaway holiday, a Lay-Z-Spa hot tub, and a McDonald’s gold card.

Discount vouchers were also handed out, such as 30 per cent off Missguided or Mennace products and £4 off when you spend £10 on food at Just Eat.

Digital food vouchers are also handed out for free McDonald’s favourites such as free Big Macs, chicken McNuggets and McFlurrys.

To collect the biggest prizes, customers need to both dark blue properties.

What are the rare stickers?

The nine rare stickers for McDonald’s Monopoly will be the same as last year.

They correspond different areas of London, and are used to complete sets for prizes.

This includes:

Dark blue: Mayfair.

Green: Bond Street.

Red: Strand.

Yellow: Coventry Street.

Train stations: Liverpool St Station.

Orange: Marlborough Street.

Pink: Northumberland Avenue.

Light blue: Euston Road.

Brown: Old Kent Road.

Can you boost your chances of winning?

Not all menu items are equal, and often contain different pieces.

Some food and drink could have up to three game pieces, while others do not offer any.

The maximum number of pieces you can get is nine at once.

As example, swapping fries for a healthy side, could boost chances of winning certain prizes.