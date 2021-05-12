Natalie March, from Denmead, started Physio-logical in 2008 working from gyms but when lockdown hit last year, the gym she was set up in closed and Natalie was forced into finding a new home for her work.

Instead of searching for another gym, Natalie was inspired by a post she saw on LinkedIn and she decided to take a look at Stansted Park Estate, an Edwardian country house and its grounds in Rowlands Castle.

She said: ‘I saw a post from another lady who was moving her business into Stansted Park and I thought I would go and have a look at it too.

Earl of Bessborough and Lady Bessborough cut the ribbon, with business owner Natalie March, third right, at a new physiotherapy studio, Physio logical, in the Maze Courtyard, Stansted House, Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100521-05)

‘It was always my dream to have my own place, where my team can all work together to make people feel better.

‘There was space for me in the old farm shop and I thought that it was my opportunity and that I would go for it.

‘My kids are both at school now so I have more time to spend on my business.

From left, Bethany Huntington, Kate Lawton, business owner Natalie March and Kate Wilkins at a new physiotherapy studio, Physio logical, in the Maze Courtyard, Stansted House, Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100521-06)

‘There was a lot of work that needed doing to the premises, there were cobbled floors and an old kitchen that needed replacing, but I put my deposit down in June and started work.

‘Stansted Park is beautiful. I took up a temporary room in Stansted House so I could carry on my business while renovating, and in January the building work finally started.

‘Now four months later I am delighted that it’s ready and open.

‘It is really lovely, I am really happy with it. I feel really proud. It has been hard work but it’s been worth it.’

Business owner Natalie March at a new physiotherapy studio, Physio logical, in the Maze Courtyard, Stansted House, Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100521-04)

Natalie was delighted to have Earl of Bessborough and Lady Bessborough – who gave Stansted Park to the Stansted Park Foundation in 1983 – cut the ribbon at her new studio on Monday.

She said: ‘It went really well. It was an honour to have the Earl cut the ribbon.’

Natalia hopes this will be the start of more good things to come.

She has four staff, and is looking to hire another physiotherapist to join the team.

She said: ‘All the patients have loved the new place so far.

‘We have three treatment rooms, in a bigger better space so we can get hands on with rehabilitation and get them back to full strength.

‘It is a lovely location and I am so happy with it but I couldn’t have done it without my patients, family and team, so I want to say a massive thank you to them for helping me.’

The Physio-logical Clinic is located behind the farm shop and before the maze and tea rooms.

For more go to physio-logical.net/

