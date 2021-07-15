National chain Savers Health and Beauty opened in the High Street last month.

The beauty, health and home products specialist has taken over the former Bon Marché shop.

The shop has created nine jobs and customers flocked to the store on its first day.

Manager Reece Webber cuts the ribbon, backed by the staff. Opening of Savers, High St, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-01)

Assistant manager Coral Lock said: ‘It's been a long time coming but we are finally here. It’s going really well, we have had customers coming in with their baskets.

‘We have lots of products on offer, we have fragrances, beauty, face masks, and lots of other products, so come down and we are ready to serve you.’

Savers has more than 500 stores across the UK and employs more than 3,000 people nationally.

The shoppers who were first through the door. Opening of Savers, High St, Gosport on June 18. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-03)

It was founded in Durham in 1988 and is now part of multi-national A S Watson Group.

The firm has been listed as one of the top 25 companies to work for by The Sunday Times since 2015.

The chain also has stores in Fareham Shopping Centre, Havant, Leigh Park and in Portsmouth at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton and in Commercial Road.

Assistant manager Coral Lock and manager Reece Webber. Opening of Savers, High St, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-04)

