National health and beauty chain Savers opens in Gosport High Street
A HEALTH and beauty chain has opened its doors in Gosport.
National chain Savers Health and Beauty opened in the High Street last month.
The beauty, health and home products specialist has taken over the former Bon Marché shop.
The shop has created nine jobs and customers flocked to the store on its first day.
Assistant manager Coral Lock said: ‘It's been a long time coming but we are finally here. It’s going really well, we have had customers coming in with their baskets.
‘We have lots of products on offer, we have fragrances, beauty, face masks, and lots of other products, so come down and we are ready to serve you.’
Savers has more than 500 stores across the UK and employs more than 3,000 people nationally.
It was founded in Durham in 1988 and is now part of multi-national A S Watson Group.
The firm has been listed as one of the top 25 companies to work for by The Sunday Times since 2015.
The chain also has stores in Fareham Shopping Centre, Havant, Leigh Park and in Portsmouth at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton and in Commercial Road.