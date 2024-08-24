Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many National Lottery prizes go unclaimed, with some lucky winners yet to come forward

Winners have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim their prize

Prizes up to £500 can be claimed in-store, those between £500 and £50,000 online, and prizes over £50,000 require a phone call

Even if a ticket is damaged or destroyed, a claim may still be possible if filed within 30 days of the draw

Many people dream of winning the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you’ve already won and don’t even know it?

In fact, a surprising number of National Lottery prizes go unclaimed, and even though there’s a six-month window to claim winnings, some lucky individuals haven’t come forward yet.

You might have a winning ticket without realising it - perhaps it’s hidden in a wallet, purse, or even stored in an online account.

Check the list below to see if you could be one of the fortunate ones with an unclaimed prize...

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket drawn on 16 April.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October. Euromillions - £1m

A second Lottery-made millionaire is out there somewhere, with a ticket for the 27 July draw that was bought in Northumberland.

The lucky holder has until 19 January 2025 to claim their prize.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May.

They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Take a moment to check your tickets and see if you’re one of the lucky ones with an unclaimed prize! If you think you might have a winning ticket or have any questions, share your thoughts in the comments section.