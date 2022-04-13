The Cricketers Inn, in Curdridge, Southampton, is among eight pubs in the region acclaimed in the National Pub and Bar awards.

It has earned the prestigious County Winner title, and will be shortlisted to crown the best venue in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Cricketers Inn was one of the County Winners in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022. Picture: Google Street View.

The winner will the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event, said: ‘Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

‘With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.’

In total, 94 pubs and bars received awards at a county level.

The selected establishments have been selected on overall best practice across a number of official categories.

They will be acclaimed at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners, and the overall winner, will also be announced.

Mr O’Hana said: ‘These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!’

Other South East County Winners include The Hartley Arms, Berkshire; The Nag’s Head, Buckinghamshire; The Joker, East Sussex; The Tiger Inn, Kent; The Angel Inn, Petworth, West Sussex; The Horseshoes, Oxfordshire; and Cricketers on The Green, Pirbright, Surrey.