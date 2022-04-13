Bridgemary resident Martin Deem was travelling along Military Road on Sunday, March 27, when he came within ‘a millimetre’ of his car striking a boy on a bike who had set off to cross the road.

Dashcam footage appears to show the boy pull out in front of the car as he checks his phone but not his surroundings, without indicating his intention to cross the road to travel down Cambridge Road.

The footage has sparked debate online, with some applauding the driver for reacting quickly to the situation, while others have said any oncoming driver should have slowed down or stopped when facing a cyclist stepping on to the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gosport couple have caught a hair-raising near miss on their car's dash-cam.

One Facebook user posted: ‘What a lucky young man...Martin was good to be able to avoid that.’

But one Twitter took the opposite view, saying: ‘Attempting to overtake way too close to the cyclist….the driver should’ve held back and waited for a gap in the oncoming traffic.’

Martin said he visited a nearby police station for advice on his response to the situation – but he says officers were unsure on the Highway Code’s stipulations.

The News contacted both Hampshire Constabulary and the Department of Transport (DfT) to clarify the correct response to a similar near miss.

The DfT declined to comment on specific incidents, while Hampshire Constabulary encouraged all road users to report near-misses.

A spokeswoman from the force said: ‘We would always ask that anyone who finds themselves in a near miss or dangerous situation on the road to report it to us via 101 or online.

‘This information can then be passed onto the dedicated officers in our Roads Policing Unit who can follow-up reports where necessary and target their resources in particular areas, for example areas where we see recurring incidents or common road safety themes.’

‘Our Road Safety team’s campaigns, along with proactive patrols, take place all year round across the county in order to identify and engage with anyone seen using the roads in a careless or dangerous manner.

‘The Highway Code provides advice and guidance for all road users and we would encourage people to familiarise themselves with it.’

Changes to The Highway Code designed to enhance safety for all road-users – particularly those most at risk – came into effect in January this year.

The changes introduces the concept of a hierarchy of road users, recognising that road users who pose greater risks to others ought to have a higher level of responsibility.

Announcing the changes, roads minister Baroness Vere said: ‘I’m proud to say we have some of the safest roads in the world, but I’m determined to make them safer still for everyone.