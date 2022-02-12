New Portsmouth entertainment arcade run by Merkur Slots opens in London Road, North End
A new low-stakes gaming arcade has opened in Portsmouth – and it offers unlimited free refreshments.
Merkur has opened what it calls an ‘entertainment centre’ in London Road, North End, creating 10 jobs.
The new arcade has bingo and digital slot machines, with low-stakes gambling and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, as well as new and classic games.
Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: ‘Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment. I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new Merkur Slots venue as I am.’
It says the opening, which has cost £200,000, is part of a £10m programme for the UK this year.