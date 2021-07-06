Physiotherapist Lindsay Martin and teacher Lee Tindal are set to fulfil a dream of running their own business after its alcohol licence application was approved by Portsmouth councillors.

The By The Beach cafe, in the former Carl Christian Cakes in St George’s Road that closed last year, will open from July 24 on weekends between 8am and 5pm for brunches and lunches.

27 St George's Rd, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-28)

And if successful the couple hope to extend to week days with the occasional themed evening - such as an Italian food night, a wine and cheese night and gin-tasting.

Lindsay, 43, said: ‘This is something we’ve talked about since we’ve been together so it’s a relief and really exciting to get the licence.

‘We just want to offer something a little different for the area. We will also have a little deli inside selling locally-sourced and environmentally friendly products.’

However, the licence bid had attracted 40 objections from nearby residents concerned about noise and the sale of alcohol - for which a standard licence would allow until 11pm. Nine letters of support also came from residents.

Lindsay Martin (43) and partner Lee Tindal (41) pictured in the By The Beach cafe that will officially open on July 24, 2021, for an NHS fundraiser on July 5.

At the licensing committee meeting today (July 6) officer Derek Stone said that many of the objections came after ‘unsigned’ leaflets were posted through peoples’ letterboxes.

Speaking at the meeting Councillor Linda Symes said: ‘My real problem is it (the cafe) might not be successful at first but if it does become successful and the numbers increase it is going to become a living nightmare for the people who live there.’

Reading from an objection, Cllr John Smith added: ‘The sale of alcohol between the hours of 10am and 11pm is wholly unacceptable.’

The By The Beach cafe in Southsea that will officially open on July 24, 2021.

The applicants explained alcohol would mainly be sold with meals or in the form of ‘niche’ bottles of wine to take away from the deli.

A licence was granted on the condition that the outside seating area would close by 7pm, bottle bins would not be emptied after 9pm and only five evening events could take place each month.

Lindsay and Lee also own and live in the home above the shop.

27 St George's Rd, Southsea, which will become By The Beach cafe. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-29)