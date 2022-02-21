Lindt, the luxury chocolate and other confectionary brand, will launch its first hand-crafted drinks station at its shop in Gunwharf Quays.

Shoppers will get chance to sample the new luxurious drinks, from ‘Lindt Chocolate Bar’, tomorrow when the store reopens.

A free Lindor treat bar in various flavours will also be handed out to anyone who buys a hot drink.

The first ‘Lindt Chocolate Bar’ drinks station will be at the Lindt store in Gunwharf Quays from tomorrow.

Greg Dudek, area manager for Lindt, said ‘We are looking forward to reopening our store at Gunwharf Quays coupled with our exclusive launch of the first UK ‘Lindt Chocolate Bar’. As Master Chocolatiers, we are driven by our passion for skilfully creating delicate masterpieces. We are confident our new hand-crafted drinks station, with its own chocolate tap, will be enjoyed by family and friends.’

Chocoholics can choose from a menu of Lindt’s signature hot chocolate, which is made with real chocolate from its very own chocolate tap.

Other coffee drinks available include Mocha, Espresso, Americano, Cappuccino and Latte.

Customers can choose a milk, orange, salted caramel or mint ‘treat bar’ if they buy a drink.

In response to the reopening of Lindt, which has produced chocolates since 1845, centre director for Gunwharf Quays, Yvonne Clay, said: ‘We are delighted to debut the UK’s first ‘Lindt Chocolate Bar’.

‘We love to offer our guests an exclusive, and this latest one from Lindt is timed to make for the perfect half-term treat.’

The opening hours for stores at the shopping outlet will be extended for February half-term.

From today until Friday, Gunwharf Quays is open between 10am and 8pm.

Over the weekend, shops are open between 9am and 8pm on Saturday, and 10am until 6pm on Sunday, with larger shops open from 11am to 5pm.

