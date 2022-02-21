The 29-year-old from Havant was taken to Southampton General Hospital following the incident on Portsdown Hill Road in Portchester at 12.40am today (Feb 21).

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time.

A pedestrian was involved in a serious collision with a car on Portsdown Hill, near Skew Road, on February 21, 2022. Picture: Google Maps

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision during the early hours of this morning.

‘At around 12.40am a car and a pedestrian were in collision on Portsdown Hill Road near to Skew Road.

‘The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Havant, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

‘Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting Operation Comparative / 44220071813.’

And a spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We were called at 12.37am to Portsdown Hill Road to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

‘We sent to the scene two paramedic officers, an ambulance crew and the critical care car from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

‘They were assessing and treating one patient for serious injuries.

‘Following treatment at the scene by all our crews the patient was taken to University Hospital Southampton.’

