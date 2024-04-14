New One Stop shop opens near The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shoppers can now go to One Stop at Brunel House near The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth. Customers were welcomed for the first time on Thursday (April 11) and offered goodie bags to celebrate the opening.
Free Costa coffee was handed out to residents alongside 100 branded One Stop shopping bags - filled with Curuba Elderflower Red Bull, Soreen malt loaf, Pepsi, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon, own label products and other goodies.
Five lucky customers also got their hands on golden tickets which were hidden around the shop, which were £20 vouchers to spend in store. One Stop is also offering free delivery at purchases at the store on platforms when people spend a minimum of £15 with them on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo. The offer is effective until May 11.
Opening hours
The One Stop is open seven days a week from 6am until 11pm. The company has over 1,000 stores across Great Britain, employing more than 10,500 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.