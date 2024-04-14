Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers can now go to One Stop at Brunel House near The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth. Customers were welcomed for the first time on Thursday (April 11) and offered goodie bags to celebrate the opening.

One Stop opened its doors near The Hard Interchange on April 11.

Customers got a wide variety of offers at the new One Stop store.

Free Costa coffee was handed out to residents alongside 100 branded One Stop shopping bags - filled with Curuba Elderflower Red Bull, Soreen malt loaf, Pepsi, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon, own label products and other goodies.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on golden tickets which were hidden around the shop, which were £20 vouchers to spend in store. One Stop is also offering free delivery at purchases at the store on platforms when people spend a minimum of £15 with them on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo. The offer is effective until May 11.

Opening hours