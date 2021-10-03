Fatface to open a new charity outlet selling discounted Fatface clothes in Havant

Representatives from StepbyStep, one of the charities helped by the Fatface Foundation, at its existing store in Havant

The FatFace Foundation will be opening its newest retail unit on Friday within Meridian Shopping Centre.

The shop will see high-quality, discounted clothing items, and all profits made at the outlet will go to charitable causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A registered charity, the FatFace Foundation was set up in 2009 to make a difference to the lives of people in communities where FatFace sources, manufactures, retails and distributes its product.

Raising money and distributing grants that will change people's lives, the charity has previously given to local charities such as the Southern Domestic Abuse Service, MUNCH, the Hayling Skate Park project and Step by Step.

The new outlet - which will run alongside their existing unit in North Street, Havant - covers 2,130 square feet of retail space and is in Meridian Shopping Centre, purchased by the council in 2019.

Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for finance, regeneration and estates, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome such a worthwhile shop to the heart of Havant.

‘The FatFace Foundation provides a vibrant and exciting offer for those shopping in the town. With other major retailers such as Home Bargains also opening significant new premises in the town, and numerous new small businesses now populating our high street, I'm proud to see a town with an expanding - and not declining - shopping offer.’

Meridian Shopping Centre manager Rob Fryer said: ‘The Meridian Centre welcomes the new store onto our main mall.

SEE ALSO: Textile enthusiasts learn about Strictly costumes at their monthly meeting in Portsmouth

‘We are sure this will be a great success for the foundation and will give our local customers a fantastic opportunity to purchase premium products at greatly discounted prices, especially in mind that Christmas is just around the corner.’

The lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer has its head office in Ridgway, Havant and it was the first company to open its doors at the 45-acre Dunsbury Park, in Havant in November 2017.

The brand began in 1988 when its two founders Tim Slade and Jules Leaver started to sell T-shirts and sweatshirts from their campervan to fund their skiing on La Face, Val d’Isere. Its first store opened in 2002 in Fulham and it now has more than 200 UK stores and more than 20 US stores.

Last month it appointed former chief operating officer Will Crumbie as its chief executive officer following the departure of Liz Evans.