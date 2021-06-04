The Recovery Room in Marmion Road opened on May 30. Pictured is owner Vikki Peart, 26. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Sports therapist and owner Vikki Peart celebrated the opening of The Recovery Room, in Marmion Road, this week after her other branch in North End proved a success.

The clinic offers a range of expert treatment and rehabilitation for sports and non-sports related injuries, for all ages and abilities, from its team of qualified therapists.

Portchester resident Vikki had been running VP Sports Therapy from her home for three years before relocating to London Road and rebranding.

The 26-year-old said: ‘After a total rebrand during the first lockdown I decided to move my business to a treatment room based in North End, partly due to the pandemic.

‘After a successful eight months operating as The Recovery Room in North End, I could see that my business was expanding quicker than I ever imagined and knew I needed to take the next step and therefore create my very own clinic.

‘I feel completely overwhelmed and grateful to have opened my first clinic. I couldn’t have done it without all of the hard work that the other therapists Georgia and Jade have put in and the continuous support of our lovely patients.

‘I definitely couldn’t have created this perfect space in just under a month without the huge effort and crazy hours my dad worked to turn the premises from an open plan office into a comfortable, welcoming clinic.’

The clinic also offers holistic massages including hot stones, deep tissue, Swedish, pregnancy and Indian head massage, performed by a trained massage therapist.

Vikki added: ‘People can expect a comfortable, friendly and personal experience at The Recovery Room.

‘We tailor all of our treatments to suit each individual depending on their needs, whether that be to return to their favourite sports, complete a marathon or to totally relax and take some time for self-care.’

People can find out more or book appointment via the website the-recoveryroom.co.uk, or by contacting 07305097981.

Alternatively they can find the clinic on social media by searching ‘The Recovery Room Portsmouth’ on Instagram and Facebook.

